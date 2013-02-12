FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spirit AeroSystems reports 17 pct growth in revenue
February 12, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Spirit AeroSystems reports 17 pct growth in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, which supplies parts to major aircraft makers, reported a 17 percent increase in quarterly revenue.

Revenue rose to $1.43 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $35 billion, up about 4 percent, the company said.

The net income edged up to $60.7 million, or 43 cents per share, from $60.4 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.

Spirit AeroSystems makes structures for wings, fuselages and other parts for Boeing, Gulfstream, Airbus and other aerospace firms.

