LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company PLC : * On track to deliver full year expectations * Christmas trading was strong with like-for-like sales up +5.0% * Managed . like-for-like sales up 2.3% for first 20 weeks of current financial

year * Managed food sales up 3.3% and drink sales up 0.2% * Leased like-for-like net turnover down 2.1% * Leased like-for-like net income down 2.9%