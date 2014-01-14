FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Spirit Pub like-for-like net sales for three weeks to Jan. 4 rise 7 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 14, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Spirit Pub like-for-like net sales for three weeks to Jan. 4 rise 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say like-for-like net sales for three weeks, not 20 weeks, to Jan. 4 rise 7 pct)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company PLC : * Like-for-like net sales +4.3 percent for 20 weeks to 4th January 2014 * Like-for-like food sales +4.2% for 20 weeks to 4th January 2014 * Like-for-like drink sales +3.9% for 20 weeks to 4th January 2014 * We continue to perform ahead of the market. * Spirit pub company - christmas trading, aided by timing of holidays, was very encouraging with like-for-like net sales up 7.0%2. * We expect to begin acquiring pubs in the second half of the current financial year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.