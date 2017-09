BRIEF-Spirit Pub says continues to perform ahead of the market

March 18 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company PLC : * For 8 weeks to 1st March 2014 managed like-for-like net sales +6.1 pct * For 8 weeks to 1st March 2014 managed like-for-like food sales +6.7 pct * For 8 weeks to 1st March 2014 managed like-for-like drink sales +5.5 pct * Leased, for 8 weeks to 1st March 2014, like-for-like net turnover +4.5 pct * Recent trading period benefitted from snow-impacted comparatives, we continue to perform ahead of the market * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here