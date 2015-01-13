FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greene King shareholders approve $1.2 bln takeover of Spirit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
January 13, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Greene King shareholders approve $1.2 bln takeover of Spirit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British pubs group Greene King said its shareholders gave their blessing to its plan to acquire rival Spirit Pub Company for 774 million pounds ($1.17 billion).

The takeover was agreed in November and followed Spirit’s rejection of an earlier approach from Magners cider maker C&C Group.

“The combination of Greene King and Spirit will create the UK’s leading managed pub company and deliver significant value for shareholders,” Greene King’s chief executive Rooney Anand said in a statement.

Over 99 percent of investors in Greene King voted in favour of the deal at a meeting on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.6597 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.