CORRECTED-Strong Christmas demand boosts Spirit Pub sales
#Corrections News
January 14, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Strong Christmas demand boosts Spirit Pub sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 1st paragraph to say like-for-like net sales for three weeks, not 20 weeks, rise 7 pct. Also corrects paragraph 3 to add period)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company Plc reported a 7 percent rise in like-for-like net sales in the three weeks to Jan. 4 due to strong trading during Christmas.

The company, which operates about 800 managed pubs and over 400 leased pubs under brands such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, said it intends to begin acquiring pubs in the second half of 2014.

Spirit Pub, which makes most of its revenue from managed pubs, said like-for-like net sales from the unit were up 4.3 percent in the 20 weeks to Jan. 4.

A day earlier, rival Greene King Plc posted a 5 percent rise in underlying sales, citing record food sales on Christmas day and a surge in sales on New Year’s Eve.

Spirit Pub shares closed at 84.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

