#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 5, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

Spirit Pub sales jump as Britons battle hot summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company Plc reported a strong growth in fourth-quarter sales as Britain experienced its hottest summer in seven years, drawing more people to pubs.

The company, which operates pubs under brands such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, said like-for-like sales rose 4.1 percent at its managed pubs in the 12 weeks to Aug. 17.

Net turnover increased 2.2 percent at its leased pubs, which are tenanted and run by pub-keepers who pay the company rent and are dependent on it for their beer supply.

The summer months typically account for more than a third of full-year profit at Spirit, which operates about 800 managed pubs and has over 400 leased pubs.

Rivals Greene King Plc and Punch Taverns reported higher sales on Tuesday and said consumer confidence was improving.

Shares in Spirit, which was split from Punch Taverns in 2011, closed at 75.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

