BRIEF-Spirit Pub says in talks with Greene King on revised $1.16 bln offer
October 20, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spirit Pub says in talks with Greene King on revised $1.16 bln offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company Plc

* Update regarding possible offer from Greene King Plc

* Received a revised proposal from Greene King on 18 October 2014 regarding a possible offer for spirit

* Representing an indicative value of approximately 109.5 pence per spirit share

* Spirit shareholders would own approximately 29 percent of combined new greene king.

* Board of Spirit has indicated to Greene King that it would be willing to recommend an offer at level

* Board is in discussions with Greene King in relation to these terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SPRTC.L GNK.L]

