Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company Plc :

* Offer update

* Scheme document with further information about offer and general meeting of Spirit shareholders to approve offer will be published by no later than Dec 24, 2014

* It is expected that scheme to implement offer will become effective in first half of 2015.