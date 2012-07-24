FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SPL Logistics sells $450 mln notes
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 7:44 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-SPL Logistics sells $450 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - SPL Logistics Escrow, LLC on Tuesday
sold $450 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $425 million.
    UBS and Macquarie Capital were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SPL LOGISTICS 

AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 8.875 PCT   MATURITY    08/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/01/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 8.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/31/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 780.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
