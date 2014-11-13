FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Splendid Medien AG says Q3 sales 17.4 mln euros vs 9.9 mln euros year ago
#Entertainment Production
November 13, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Splendid Medien AG says Q3 sales 17.4 mln euros vs 9.9 mln euros year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Splendid Medien AG :

* Q3 consolidated sales of 17.4 million euros (previous year: 9.9 million euros)

* Q3 EBIT of -1.2 million euros (previous year: -0.8 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated sales of 42.4 million euros(previous year: 38.3 million euros) and EBIT of -2.6 million euros(previous year: 1.4 million euros)

* Sees full year consolidated revenue in the range of 62 million euros to 66 million euros and EBIT in the range of 1.0 million euros to 2.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
