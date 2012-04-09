WRAPUP 1-Splunk, three others set expected IPO price ranges

April 9 (Reuters) - At least four companies, including data analytics software maker Splunk Inc and luxury luggage maker Tumi Holdings, put out their expected IPO price ranges on Monday, raising hopes that the second quarter will revive a weak market for public offerings.

Eight companies, including private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management, will try to raise funds in the public market this week, the busiest flurry of offerings so far this year.

Proceeds from U.S.-listed IPOs fell 58.4 percent to $6.5 billion in the first quarter from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Splunk, whose IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P.Morgan, and BofA Merrill Lynch, expects to have a market valuation of as much $925 million.

Tumi Holdings, owned by European private equity firm Doughty Hanson, could be valued at as much as $1.15 billion at the top of its expected range of $15-$17 a share.

Proofpoint Inc expects its IPO of about 6.2 million shares to sell for $10-$12 each, potentially valuing the web-based data security provider at as much as $354 million.

Infoblox, which makes software and hardware for network automation, is seeking a valuation of as much $616 million as it looks to sell 7.5 million shares in its IPO.

Even a long Easter weekend didn’t deter companies from pushing through their plans to go public. On Friday, security software maker Palo Alto Networks and the Outback Steakhouse-parent Bloomin Brands filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.