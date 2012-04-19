Splunk prices IPO well above expected range -underwriter

April 18 (Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk on Wednesday priced shares in its initial public offering at $17, significantly above the expected range, after upping the range earlier this week, according to an underwriter.

The San Francisco-based company priced 13.5 million shares, as planned, raising $229.5 million. It had raised its expected range to $11 to $13 from an earlier range of $8 to $10.

Splunk sold 12.5 million shares in the offering, with the remainder sold by existing shareholders.