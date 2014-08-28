Splunk's quarterly revenue rises 52 pct

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 52 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.

The company said it added 500 customers in the second quarter ended July 31, taking its total number of customers to more than 7,900 globally.

However, net loss attributable to Splunk widened to $60.8 million, or 51 cents per share, in the quarter from $13.7 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.

Revenue rose to $101.5 million from $66.9 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)