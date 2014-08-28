FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Splunk's quarterly revenue rises 52 pct
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Splunk's quarterly revenue rises 52 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 52 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.

The company said it added 500 customers in the second quarter ended July 31, taking its total number of customers to more than 7,900 globally.

However, net loss attributable to Splunk widened to $60.8 million, or 51 cents per share, in the quarter from $13.7 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.

Revenue rose to $101.5 million from $66.9 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.