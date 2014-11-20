Splunk's revenue jumps 48 pct on customer additions

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 48 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.

The company said it added 500 enterprise customers in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, taking total number of customers to more than 8,400 globally.

The net loss attributable to Splunk widened to $48.6 million, or 40 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 2 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $116 million from $78.6 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)