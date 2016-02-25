FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Data analytics provider Splunk's revenue forecast beats estimates
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Data analytics provider Splunk's revenue forecast beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, forecast, shares)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc forecast full-year revenue far ahead of analysts’ estimates, sending the company’s shares up 11 percent in after-market trading.

The company’s strong forecast is in contrast to rival Tableau Software Inc’s dismal sales guidance for the full year earlier this month, which helped spark a selloff in technology stocks.

Splunk, whose customers include Tesco Plc and the U.S. Department of State, forecast revenue of about $880 million for the year ending January 2017, well above the average analyst estimate of $650.8 million.

Revenue rose 49.2 percent to $220 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31.

The company’s net loss widened to $79.3 million, or 61 cents per share, from $57 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8 cents per share and revenue of $203 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Splunk said it added 600 business customers in the fourth quarter, taking its total customer count to 11,000.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.