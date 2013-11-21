FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Data analytics firm Splunk's revenue jumps 51 pct, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

Data analytics firm Splunk's revenue jumps 51 pct, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 51 percent rise in revenue for the third quarter as the company added more customers.

Splunk shares rose 11 percent in extended trading.

The company’s net loss widened to $16.6 million, or 16 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from $5.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company broke even.

Splunk has reported a quarterly profit only once since going public in April last year.

Revenue rose to $78.6 million in the third quarter from $52 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $71.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.