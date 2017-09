Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spobag AG :

* 9-month net income of 38.264 thousand euros versus loss of 11.111 thousand euros year ago

* 9-month result from ordinary activities amounted to 41,923.70 euros (previous year: -11,110.95 euros)

* 9-month gross profit up from 69,508.98 euros to 94,242.89 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: