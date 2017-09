Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj

* Signs loan agreement for 5 years for 100 million euros with Pohjola Bank plc.

* Loan is being used in its entirety for partially refinancing existing syndicated loan that matures in November 2015

* Syndicated loan’s remaining principal at balance sheet before repayment is 130 million euros

* Says margin on arrangement corresponds with current market level