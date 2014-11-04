FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sponda Q3 operating profit up to 42.2 million; revised outlook
November 4, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sponda Q3 operating profit up to 42.2 million; revised outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj

* Q3 revenue 63.2 million euros versus 65.7 million euros

* Q3 operating income 42.2 million euros versus 44.1 million euros

* Says estimates that net operating income will be 175-180 million euros at end of 2014

* Says estimate was revised based on expected letting activities in Q4 2014 and on property transactions that could still affect Sponda’s net operating income

* Says expects economic occupancy rate of group’s properties in 2014 to decline slightly from 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

