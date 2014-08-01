FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sponda Oyj says Q2 revenue EUR 62.6 million
August 1, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sponda Oyj says Q2 revenue EUR 62.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj : * Says Q2 revenue EUR 62.6 million versus EUR 67.2 million * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 44.9 million versus EUR 34.6 million * Says expects net operating income for 2014 to amount to EUR 175-183 million (including the net operating income of the properties being sold for the period they are under Sponda’s ownership) * Sees economic occupancy rate of the group’s properties at year-end 2014 to be

at the same level as at the end of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

