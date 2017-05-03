By Liana B. Baker
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Scripps Networks Interactive
said it has agreed to buy online food publication Spoon
University, a startup it hopes will give its flagship cable
channel, the Food Network, a foothold with younger audiences.
Media companies and cable network owners such as Scripps
have been searching for some time for ways to reach and hold
onto younger audiences who spend most of their time online and
do not watch traditional television.
Comcast Corp, for example, has invested hundreds
of millions in media startups such as Buzzfeed and Vox Media,
while Univision bought Gawker and The Onion last year.
Spoon University is being valued at roughly $10 million in
the deal, according to a source familiar with the matter, who
asked not to be named because terms of the deal were not
publicly disclosed.
Scripps said in a statement that the acquisition will help
its goal of generating more revenue on emerging digital
platforms. Spoon University will be kept as a separate division
and report to Vikki Neil who runs the Scripps Lifestyle Studio,
a unit focused on digital content for advertisers.
Spoon University was founded in 2013 as a print publication
at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois by two
students, Mackenzie Barth and Sarah Adler looking to learn how
to cook. The founders raised a few thousand dollars on
crowd-funding website Kickstarter to pay for the first issue.
The now online only publication has spread to hundreds of
colleges campus and features recipes, restaurant reviews and
articles catered towards college students, such as "11 unusual
ways to use your microwave."
The New York-based company has since branched out into
selling meal kits with Chef'D, a Blue Apron competitor, and
creating branded content for advertisers.
Spoon University had already been working with Scripps to
provide content for Food Network's Snapchat channel.
Kathleen Finch, Scripps' chief content, programming & brand
officer, said Spoon University "captures the grassroots passion
for food and community that is so important to millennials."
Spoon University had previously raised more than $2 million
in funding from investors such as SoftTech VC and Lerer Hippeau
Ventures.