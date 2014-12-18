FACTBOX-Speedskating-Short track speedskater Viktor Ahn

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Factbox on short track skater Viktor Ahn, who returned to the Olympic ice in Sochi to win three gold medals for adopted country Russia, taking his overall tally to six.

* Born in Seoul, South Korea on Nov. 23 1985.

* Took up short track speed skating at the age of eight and set his mind on emulating Chae Ji-hoon after watching the South Korean win a gold and silver at the 1994 Winter Games in Lillehammer.

* Burst onto the scene in 2002 by winning the overall World Junior Championships. Finished second overall in the senior championships the same year.

* Reached the 1,000m Olympic final in Salt Lake City in 2002 but was involved in a famous pileup at the final turn that took out three other skaters and saw last-placed Australian Steve Bradbury glide to the gold medal.

* Took the 2006 Turin Winter Games by storm, winning three golds and a bronze medal and setting an Olympic record in the 1,000m.

* Won 18 titles, including five overall crowns, at World Championships between 2002 and 2007.

* Forced to train with coach of South Korean women’s team in 2006 as internal conflict created schism with fellow skaters and coaching staff.

* Suffers serious knee injury in 2008 on duty with the national team. Returns to training after eight months off the ice but fails to reach peak fitness in time to qualify for Vancouver Games. Korea’s skating union opts not pick him.

* Sees limited opportunities to break back into South Korean team and decides to take up an offer to switch allegiance to Russia. Receives Russian citizenship in 2011.

* Makes triumphant return to the Olympics by winning three more gold medals at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, becoming the most successful short track skater of all time.