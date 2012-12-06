FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sport-Wiggins wins British Sports Journalists award
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
December 6, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Sport-Wiggins wins British Sports Journalists award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bradley Wiggins, winner of the Tour de France and the London Olympic time-trial champion, was named the Sports Journalists Association of Britain’s sportsman of the year on Thursday.

Wiggins, the first Briton to triumph in cycling’s most famous tour, topped the poll of journalists ahead of double Olympic middle-distance gold medal winner Mo Farah and U.S. Open tennis champion Andy Murray.

London Games heptathlon winner Jessica Ennis captured the sportswoman award for the third time in four years, having polled two-thirds of the votes cast.

Olympic rowing gold medallist Katherine Grainger was runner-up ahead of double Games cycling champion Laura Trott.

Ennis also won the Pat Besford Trophy for the outstanding performance of the year.

Europe’s Ryder Cup golfers were the runaway winners of the team of the year title after retaining the trophy in the United States in September. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.