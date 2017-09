PHOENIX, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ken Norton, the former heavyweight boxing champion who famously broke Muhammad Ali’s jaw in a 1973 bout, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Arizona, according to his friend and corporate manager Patrick Tenore.

Tenore said Norton died Wednesday afternoon at a hospital in Bullhead City, Arizona. He had been suffering from congestive heart failure. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Philip Barbara)