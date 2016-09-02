Soccer-Carlsberg extends sponsorship with Danish national team

COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Carlsberg has agreed to extend its sponsorship deal as the official partner of the Danish national soccer team until the 2020 European Championships, the brewer said on Friday.

The Danish brewer has sponsored the national team since 1978 and the revised deal will take the partnership up to a 42nd year.

"Football will always be a part of Carlsberg's DNA and we are pleased to support the national team and its new coach," said Peter Giacomello, sponsorship manager for Carlsberg in Denmark.

Age Hareide took over as coach in March, replacing Morten Olsen, who stepped down following Denmark's failure to qualify for the 2016 European Championships in France. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by John O'Brien)