Russian sports minister Mutko says Russia has done enough to meet IAAF terms
March 11, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Russian sports minister Mutko says Russia has done enough to meet IAAF terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia has already done enough to meet the terms set by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for lifting a ban on its athletes in international competitions, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday.

The IAAF said earlier on Friday that Russia had “significant work to do” before the association would be willing to lift the ban, increasing the prospects of Russian athletes not being able to compete in the Rio Olympics. (Reporting By Jack Stubbs, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
