Athletics- IAAF turns down 67 Russian applications to compete internationally
#Olympics News
July 10, 2016 / 12:51 PM / in a year

Athletics- IAAF turns down 67 Russian applications to compete internationally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The IAAF’s Doping Review Board has turned down applications from 67 Russian athletes to compete internationally as individuals following a blanket ban on the country’s track and field athletes for systematic doping.

The All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) said in a statement on Saturday it was informed by the sport’s governing body IAAF that only one application, from long jumper Darya Klishina, was approved.

“The rest of the 67 athletes who have been approved by the ARAF’s board as they have fulfilled the federation’s criteria to compete in the Olympics have been refused,” ARAF said on its website (www.rusathletics.com). (Reporting by Dimitriy Rogovitskiy, Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)

