#Olympics News
April 21, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Doping-Russia's Olympic athletics slot to be decided in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s participation in the Rio Olympics’ athletics programme is likely to be decided on June 17 after the International Association of Athletics Federations announced its next Council meeting for that date, in Vienna.

Russia is currently banned from all athletics after a series of doping scandals and has to convince the IAAF that it has put in place measures to show improvement in its anti-doping operation and a “change of culture.”

The Olympic athletics programme begins on Aug. 12, and if the Council does readmit Russia to the sport, most of its athletes would probably have only a matter of weeks to achieve the qualifying marks required for participation.

