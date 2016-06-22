FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Athletics-Olympic walk champion Schwazer fails another doping test
June 22, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Athletics-Olympic walk champion Schwazer fails another doping test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 22 (Reuters) - Italy's 2008 Olympic 50km race walk champion Alex Schwazer, who returned from a doping ban to win the world championship title last month, has tested positive again for a banned substance, Italy's athletics federation said on Wednesday.

"There has been a notice of a violation," a spokesman said but could not confirm newspaper reports that the positive was the result of a re-test of a January sample, taken after Schwazer had qualified for the Rio De Janeiro Olympics.

Schwazer, who also won the European 20km title in 2010, served a ban of three years nine months after admitting using the blood-booster EPO in 2012 and now faces a life ban from the sport.

An assistant to one of his coaches said Schwazer would hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Isla Binnie and Steve Scherer, editing by Mitch Phillips

