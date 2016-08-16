FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China's anti-doping agency says Beijing lab cleared to resume testing
August 16, 2016

China's anti-doping agency says Beijing lab cleared to resume testing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's anti-doping agency said on Tuesday that the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) has approved the qualifications of a Beijing laboratory for the resumption of testing operations.

WADA had suspended the accreditation of Beijing's National Anti-Doping laboratory in April, weeks after launching a probe into drugs allegations in Chinese swimming.

Effective immediately, the Beijing anti-dumping laboratory has resumed comprehensive anti-doping testing operations, the centre said in a short statement on its website. (Reporting by Michael Martina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
