China's anti-doping agency says Beijing lab cleared to resume testing

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's anti-doping agency said on Tuesday that the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) has approved the qualifications of a Beijing laboratory for the resumption of testing operations.

WADA had suspended the accreditation of Beijing's National Anti-Doping laboratory in April, weeks after launching a probe into drugs allegations in Chinese swimming.

Effective immediately, the Beijing anti-dumping laboratory has resumed comprehensive anti-doping testing operations, the centre said in a short statement on its website. (Reporting by Michael Martina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)