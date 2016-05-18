FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya says it "well on the way" to fixing anti-doping law in time for Rio
May 18, 2016 / 10:30 AM / in a year

Kenya says it "well on the way" to fixing anti-doping law in time for Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 18 (Reuters) - Kenya is “well on the way” to complying with the code of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the government said on Wednesday after discussions to fix an anti-doping law whose shortcomings threatened Kenya’s participation at the Rio Olympics.

A Kenyan delegation including the foreign and sports ministers held talks with WADA in Canada on Tuesday after the agency declared last week that the law pushed through parliament in April still left Kenya non-compliant with its code. (Additional reporting by Isaack Omulo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

