Kenya seeks urgent talks with WADA over doping declaration
May 13, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Kenya seeks urgent talks with WADA over doping declaration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 13 (Reuters) - Kenya has requested an urgent meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the sports minister said on Friday, after the East African nation was judged non-compliant with the WADA code and put at risk of missing the Rio Olympics.

“Kenya has sought an urgent meeting with WADA to review the main areas of concern and to secure a review of its decision,” Sports Minister Hassan Wario told a news conference.

Kenyan officials could travel to WADA’s Canadian headquarters at the weekend, he added. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gareth Jones)

