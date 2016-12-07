FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 9 months ago

Doping-Beijing, London Games positive re-tests rise, more expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Re-tests of doping samples from the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London 2012 Olympics have found another three positive tests to take the tally to 101, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

IOC medical director Richard Budgett said re-tests for Beijing were now finished due to a statute of limitation but he said he expected more positive tests from the London Games to emerge in the coming weeks and months.

"It is an ongoing programme," Budgett told reporters. "The total number is now 101. There will be many more to come (from London) in the coming weeks and months."

"Reanalysis for Beijing is finished," he said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

