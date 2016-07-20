FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Olympic chief rules out Rio boycott
#Olympics News
July 20, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Russian Olympic chief rules out Rio boycott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov said on Wednesday Russia was categorically against boycotting the Rio Games and to do so would cause a split in the Olympic movement.

Zhukov said the majority of international sporting federations supported Russian athletes participating in the Games and comments by U.S. officials calling for a blanket doping ban were aimed at pressurising the International Olympic Committee. (Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by)

