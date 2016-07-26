Olympics-Pentathlon-Two Russians banned from Rio

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian modern pentathletes Maksim Kutsov and Ilia Frolov have been barred from the Rio Olympics because of prior anti-doping offenses, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.

In a statement the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) said its executive board had made the decision based on the findings of last week's Mclaren report which exposed a state-run doping programme across Russian sport.

Both athletes were named in the report.

"The Russian Modern Pentathlon Federation (RMPF) has been informed that, as a result, Maksim Kustov and Ilia Frolov are no longer eligible to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games," UIPM said in a statement.

"Maksim Kustov had been entered as a member of the Russia team and Ilia Frolov had been named as a reserve." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)