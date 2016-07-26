Putin to meet Russia's Olympic team on Wednesday - agencies

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will meet Russia's Olympic team on Wednesday before they head off to the games in Rio, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying on Tuesday.

The meeting had originally been planned for July 22, but was postponed amid a widening doping scandal which saw Russian track-and-field athletes banned from the games along with sportspeople from other disciplines.