Rowing-Italian Niccolo Mornati gets four-year doping ban, misses Olympics

July 13 - Italian rower Niccolo Mornati will miss the Rio Olympics after being suspended for four years by the country's Anti-Doping Tribunal, the Italian National Olympic Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old rower, who is the brother of Olympic silver medallist Carlo Mornati, tested positive for anastrozole, a breast cancer drug which can be used as a masking agent, on April 6 on his way back from a training camp in South Africa.

Niccolo Mornati, who had qualified for the Rio Olympics, was provisionally suspended in May pending an inquiry by the tribunal but has now been banned until until Feb. 5, 2020.

He has three silver medals and two bronze medals from world championships in different categories. His last medal was bronze in the men's coxless pairs at the 2011 worlds in Bled, Slovenia.

At the London 2012 Olympics, Mornati finished fourth with Lorenzo Carboncini in the men's coxless pairs. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Ken Ferris)