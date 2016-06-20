FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian coach: I wouldn't compete in Olympics under neutral flag
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 20, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Russian coach: I wouldn't compete in Olympics under neutral flag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHEBOKSARY, Russia, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian athletics coach Yury Borzakovsky said on Monday he would not compete under a neutral flag at the Rio Olympics in August should the Russian team not take part in the games.

"I am a patriot of my country. I would only compete under Russian flag," Borzakovsky said at an athletics event in the central Russian region of Chuvashia.

"Every athlete has his own right to decide. In case someone wants to - he is welcome to. If the (Russian athletics) federation allows - let him compete. But for me personally - I would never do it."

The Russian track and field team has been suspended from athletics events in Rio because of doping allegations. The suspension leaves open the possibility that some athletes could compete as individuals if they can demonstrate they haven't used performance enhancing drugs. (Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.