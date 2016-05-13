FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian sportsmen named in doping scandal call claims nonsense - TV
May 13, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Russian sportsmen named in doping scandal call claims nonsense - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian skier Alexander Legkov and bobsledder Alexander Zubkov, named in doping allegations by the former head of Russia’s drug testing laboratory, have rejected the claims as “nonsense and slanderous”, Russia’s Match TV reported on Friday.

The denials follow a report in the New York Times which cited Grigory Rodchenkov, the former laboratory head, as saying that dozens of Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, including at least 15 medal winners, were part of a state-run doping program. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova/Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

