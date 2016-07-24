Doping-IOC will not impose blanket ban on Russia for Rio Olympics

July 24 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not impose a blanket ban on Russia for next month's Rio Olympics over the nation's doping record but will leave decisions on individual athletes' participation with their relevant sports federations, it said on Sunday.

The IOC's announcement follows the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) call for a Rio ban in response to an independent report that found evidence of widespread state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by David Goodman)