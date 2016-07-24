FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Doping-IOC will not impose blanket ban on Russia for Rio Olympics
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 24, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Doping-IOC will not impose blanket ban on Russia for Rio Olympics

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not impose a blanket ban on Russia for next month's Rio Olympics over the nation's doping record but will leave decisions on individual athletes' participation with their relevant sports federations, it said on Sunday.

The IOC's announcement follows the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) call for a Rio ban in response to an independent report that found evidence of widespread state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.