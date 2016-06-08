FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia opens criminal case into sports officials linked to doping scandal
June 8, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Russia opens criminal case into sports officials linked to doping scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had launched a criminal case into people with managerial responsibilities from the All-Russia Athletic Federation on charges of abuse of office in the period of 2009-2013.

The committee said in a statement the case was launched after a request for legal assistance by a court in Paris. According to the request from the French court, Russian athletics officials allowed violations of anti-doping rules, the statement said.

Russian sport has been rocked in recent months by allegations of a state-sponsored doping scandal. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

