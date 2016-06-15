FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug testers routinely obstructed by Russian athletes-WADA
June 15, 2016 / 6:06 PM / a year ago

Drug testers routinely obstructed by Russian athletes-WADA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Russian athletes produced 52 positive tests and 111 whereabouts failures, the World Anti-Doping Agency said on Wednesday in its status update report concerning Russian testing during their period of non-compliance.

The WADA report, which covers a six-month period from last November following the suspension of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, also said some Russian athletes did not complete events or withdrew from start lists to elude doping control officers. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)

