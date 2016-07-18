Olympics-IOC will take 'toughest sanctions' over Sochi doping

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach described the findings of the WADA independent report into Russian doping at the Sochi Winter Games as showing a "shocking and unprecedented attack on the integrity of sports and on the Olympic Games".

In a statement on Monday, Bach said: "The IOC will now carefully study the complex and detailed allegations in particular with regard to the Russian Ministry of Sport.

"The IOC will not hesitate to take the toughest sanctions available against any individual or organisation implicated.

The IOC Executive Board will hold a telephone conference on Tuesday to take its first decisions, he said. These may include provisional measures and sanctions regarding the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro next month.