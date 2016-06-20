FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Russia minister: IOC meeting won't be positive for Russia - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - There won't be positive decisions for Russian athletics at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Monday.

The Russian track and field team has been suspended from athletics events at the Rio Olympics in August because of doping allegations.

On Tuesday the IOC will hold a meeting to address the situation in countries that have been declared non-compliant with doping rules by anti-doping organisation WADA. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
