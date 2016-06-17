FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin on possible Olympic ban over doping: We will defend our athletes
June 17, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Kremlin on possible Olympic ban over doping: We will defend our athletes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was ready to do everything from a legal point of view to defend Russian athletes if they were banned from taking part in the Rio Olympics over doping allegations.

“Obviously, everything possible needed to defend the rights of our athletes and the Olympic team is being done and will be done at a legal level,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Russia is bracing itself for a decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) later on Friday which could determine whether its athletes can take part in the Rio Olympics in August. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

