FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian prosecutors checking allegations on Russian doping - RIA
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
May 19, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Russian prosecutors checking allegations on Russian doping - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors have launched an investigation into media allegations about doping by Russian athletes, RIA new agency quoted Alexander Kurennoi, spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor-General’s office, as saying on Thursday.

Prosecutors and other law enforcers, as well as Russia’s Sports Ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee, will check information on doping use by Russian sportspeople during the Beijing, London and Sochi games, Kurennoi said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.