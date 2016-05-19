Russian prosecutors checking allegations on Russian doping - RIA

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors have launched an investigation into media allegations about doping by Russian athletes, RIA new agency quoted Alexander Kurennoi, spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor-General’s office, as saying on Thursday.

Prosecutors and other law enforcers, as well as Russia’s Sports Ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee, will check information on doping use by Russian sportspeople during the Beijing, London and Sochi games, Kurennoi said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)