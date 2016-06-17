FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian swimming federation head dismisses doping allegations as "absurd" -agency
June 17, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Russian swimming federation head dismisses doping allegations as "absurd" -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Reports of doping violations by Russian swimmers are absurd and a provocation, R-Sport news agency quoted Vladimir Salnikov, the head of the Russian Swimming Federation, as saying on Friday.

“All these speculations have an impact on sportsmen who have nothing to do with doping and are open to all checks within the framework of the laws in force,” Salnikov was quoted as saying.

“It is absurd and a provocation on the day of an important decision for Russian sport,” he said, referring to an expected IAAF ruling on Russian athletes’ suspension from international sport. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

