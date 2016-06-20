FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somali athletics coach arrested in doping raid in Spain
June 20, 2016 / 7:46 PM / a year ago

Somali athletics coach arrested in doping raid in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Spain, June 20 (Reuters) - A Somali athletics coach and a Moroccan physiotherapist were arrested on Monday in Sabadell, 20 km north of Barcelona, as part of a doping raid, Catalan police said.

They were held on suspicion of administering illegal substances to athletes, a police spokesman told Reuters.

Neither the police nor Spain's anti-doping agency would name the two people arrested.

The raid, less than two months before the start of the Rio Olympics, came after months of investigations following a tip off from the Spanish Agency of Health and Sport (AEPSAD).

Doctors from the sport's governing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) also carried out doping tests on 27 athletes training in Sabadell, the police said. (Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Ken Ferris)

