Whistleblower Stepanova asks for review of IOC's Rio Olympics ban

July 25 (Reuters) - Whistleblower Yulia Stepanova, who helped uncover the biggest doping scandal in decades which threatened to exclude Russia from the Olympics, has asked for a review of her ban from the Rio Games, her team said on Monday.

Stepanova's hopes of competing in Rio next month as an independent athlete where dashed when the International Olympic Committee ruled on Sunday that no Russian athlete with a doping background could take part.

The Games start on Aug. 5. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)